Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Tuesday, 18th March, 2025

Tuesday, 18th March, 2025

The political crisis rocking Rivers State took a fresh turn on Monday as the State House of Assembly accused Governor Siminalayi Fubara and his deputy Ngozi Odu of gross misconduct.

The development is the latest in the series of political crises that have engulfed the oil-rich state.

The lawmakers, under the leadership of Martin Amaewhule, have forwarded the notice to the Governor and his deputy.

Naija News reports they added that their action is in compliance with the constitution of Nigeria.

The notification signals the commencement of impeachment proceedings against Governor Fubara and his deputy.

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) announced on Monday that the headline inflation rate declined from 24.48 per cent in January 2025 to 23.18 per cent in February 2025.

In its report titled Consumer Price Index (CPI) February 2025, the NBS indicated that this represents a reduction of 1.30 per cent compared to the inflation rate recorded in January 2025.

The NBS stated that in February 2025, the Headline inflation rate decreased to 23.18% compared to the January 2025 rate of 24.48%.

The February 2025 Headline inflation rate reflects a decline of 1.30% from the January 2025 figure.

Additionally, the report highlighted that, on a year-on-year basis, the Headline inflation rate was 8.52% lower than the rate observed in February 2024, which was 31.70%.

It further emphasized that this indicates a decrease in the Headline inflation rate on a year-on-year basis for February 2025 when compared to the same month in the previous year (February 2024), albeit using a different base year, with November 2009 set at 100.

The Senior Special Assistant to President Bola Tinubu on Media and Publicity, Temitope Ajayi, says his statement regarding a capital punishment recommendation for embattled corps member, Ushie Rita Uguamaye, known as Raye, was taken out of context.

The presidential aide said his statement on capital punishment relates to the by-laws and established protocols of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC).

The clarification was made in a statement on Monday after an earlier submission in which Ajayi said Raye, who described Tinubu as a terrible President, deserved capital punishment.

Ajayi argued that it was normal for citizens to criticize the President, but a corps member has no such right.

However, his reference to capital punishment was interpreted as the death penalty under Nigeria’s law.

But the presidential aide has now clarified that he means the maximum punishment under NYSC law, which is expulsion, and not the death penalty for the corps member.

He called for a halt to the misrepresentation and patent mischief on his earlier statement.

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike, has approved the revocation of 4,794 land titles over non-payment of ground rent, for more than 40 years.

In the Central Area, Garki I and II, Wuse I and II, Asokoro, Maitama and Guzape, a total of 8,375 property owners have not paid Ground Rent in the last 43 years.

This was made known in a press briefing by the Minister’s Senior Special Assistant on Public Communications and Social Media, Lere Olayinka, and the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) Director of Lands, Chijioke Nwankwoeze as confirmed in a statement to Naija News on Monday by Olayinka.

It was disclosed in the statement that the failure of the land owners to make payment, contravenes the terms and conditions of granting of the Rights of Occupancy, in line with the provisions of Section 28, Subsections 5(a) and (b) of the Land Use Act.

The Minister’s aide added that a grace of 21 Days is also given to title holders who are in default of payment of ground rent for between one and ten years, after which the affected titles will be revoked.

The 2023 Lagos State governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Olajide Adediran, popularly known as Jandor, has defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Jandor, who announced his resignation from the PDP a few weeks back, announced his return to the APC during a press conference on Monday.

Naija News recalls Adeniran last week, met with President Bola Tinubu in Abuja shortly after dumping the PDP.

In announcing his defection to the APC, Adeniran on Monday, reiterated that he left the PDP due to the inability of the party’s national leadership to deal with some members who engaged in anti-party activities in the 2023 lection.

He added that he held consultations with several political parties before eventually pitching his tent with the APC in the best interest of the people of Lagos State.

All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain, Joe Igbokwe, has claimed that President Bola Tinubu started planning for his re-election even before he assumed the presidency in 2023.

Naija News reports that there have been threats from the opposition parties to remove President Tinubu in 2027 due to his unfavourable economic policies causing hardship in the country.

In a post via his official Facebook page on Monday, Igbokwe insisted that Tinubu will defeat opposition figures nursing presidential ambition in 2027.

According to him, Tinubu has mounted his men everywhere to ensure his re-election, adding that those hoping to challenge him in 2027 are not as smart as him.

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), has submitted that former Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai is still pained that he lost out on a ministerial appointment by President Bola Tinubu.

The APC argued that El-Rufai only used the excuse that he was unsatisfied with happenings in the party as a smokescreen to hide his pain and frustration at missing out on a political appointment.

The party, in a statement on Monday by its National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka, said contrary to submissions by El-Rufai, APC remains committed to the values and ideals of its founding fathers.

It added that the invitation by the former Governor for other opposition figures to join him in the Social Democratic Party (SDP) ricks of selfishness, vengefulness, and delusion of grandeur.

Morka, who spoke against the background of the recent decision by El-Rufai to dump the party, said the former governor is free to join any party of his choice but won’t be missed by the APC.

Controversial media personality, Toke Makinwa has advised men who can’t pay women bills to break up with them.

She argued that there is nothing wrong in women wanting men to pay their bills, and advised singles not to lower their standards due to societal pressure when it comes to choosing a partner.

Speaking in the latest episode of Toke Moments podcast, Makinwa argued that people often times make things difficult for themselves by going for partners who do not meet their expectations.

According to her, “You don’t need to lower your standard. There are over a billion people in this world. You can go and find somebody who has what you are looking for. Stop letting society dictate for you.

“If you say, ‘Oh, this girl is a money-hungry b*tch. All she wants is a man to pay her bills.’ If you can’t pay her bills, leave. There is another guy who that is what he is looking for.”

Nigerian skitmaker, Oluwadolarz, has broken his silence days after he was accused of infidelity by his fiancee, Ifeluv.

Naija News recalls Ifeluv called out her fiancee, Oluwadolarz, for constantly trying to sabotage their relationship with his constant cheating and lying.

She disclosed that she initially left Oluwadolarz due to his alleged infidelity but gave him another chance after he spent two years trying to convince her he had changed.

She, however, lamented that Oluwadolarz has failed to change, and she has been shouldering most of the responsibility for their child.

Oluwadolarz had remained silent since the matter made headlines on social media.

However, the skitmaker shared some cryptic posts on Monday via his Instagram account.

Though it’s not immediately clear if the posts are a direct reaction to the allegations against him, the entertainer lamented that respect quickly vanishes when money is no longer available.

In another post wherein he shared a song he is working on, the skit maker hinted that the truth is not always what it seems like and added that lies make the biggest noise.

Talisman striker, Victor Osimhen, is one of the players who arrived earliest at the Super Eagles camp in Kigali, Rwanda, ahead of the team’s crucial 2026 World Cup qualifying match.

According to a video shared on Monday via the official 𝕏 account of the Super Eagles, Bruno Onyemaechi, Papa Daniel Mustapha, and Kayode Bankole of Remo Stars have also arrived in camp.

Naija News reports the players are part of the final 23-man squad invited by Coach Eric Chelle to prosecute the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying matches against Rwanda and Zimbabwe.

The Super Eagles camp has also recorded the early arrival of some officials.

Read more Nigerian news on Naija News.