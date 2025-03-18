Tinubu Confirms Pipeline Attack In Rivers, Vows Action Against Militants

In a nationwide broadcast on Tuesday, President Bola Tinubu confirmed the explosion at the Trans-Niger Pipeline in Bodo, located in the Gokana Local Government Area of Rivers State, which has caused significant damage to a section of the pipeline.

According to reports gathered by Naija News, the explosion occurred late Monday night and ignited a blaze that has continued to rage. However, the exact cause of the explosion remains unclear, and authorities are still investigating the incident.

In his address to the nation, President Tinubu acknowledged the attack and expressed grave concern over the growing insecurity in the region.

He revealed that he had been briefed on recent developments, including the vandalization of oil pipelines, allegedly carried out by militants.

“The latest security reports made available to me show that between yesterday and today, there have been disturbing incidents of vandalization of pipelines by some militants, without any visible action from the state governor to curtail them,” Tinubu stated.

The president went on to emphasize the severity of the situation, declaring that such acts of sabotage could not be allowed to continue unchecked.

“I have, of course, given stern orders to the security agencies to ensure the safety of the lives of the good people of Rivers State and the oil pipelines,” he added.

The president reiterated his commitment to restoring peace and security in the region. “With all these and many more, no good and responsible President will stand by and allow the grave situation to continue without taking remedial steps as prescribed by the Constitution,” Tinubu stated.

He highlighted that the current unrest in Rivers State required extraordinary measures to ensure good governance, peace, order, and security.