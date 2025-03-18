This Will Bring Them Back To Their Senses – Fani-Kayode Praises Tinubu For Declaring State Of Emergency In Rivers

Former Nigerian Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode, has said that President Bola Tinubu imposed a state of emergency on Rivers because the parties involved refused to stop fighting.

He argued that when children refuse to stop fighting, the father must step in lest they burn the house down.

Naija News reports that Tinubu, during a nationwide broadcast on Tuesday night had declared a state of emergency in Rivers State.

The President also suspended Governor Siminalayi Fubara and his deputy, Ngozi Odu, for six months.

In addition, Tinubu suspended all elected members of the Rivers State House of Assembly and appointed Vice Admiral Ibokette Ibas (retd.) as administrator to take charge of the state’s affairs.

Reacting to the development via his X account, Fani-Kayode commended the president for his move, adding that the decision will return sanity to Rivers State.

Fani-Kayode wrote, “The declaration of a state of emergency by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu (@officialABAT) in Rivers State is a bold and commendable move that will return sanity to the peace and stability of the state.

“I also believe this will go a long way in bringing all the major players in the conflict back to their senses.

“When children refuse to stop fighting, the father must step in lest they burn the house down.”