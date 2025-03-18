The National Assembly Will Have To Approve Tinubu’s Declaration Of State Of Emergency In Rivers – Abaribe

The Senator representing Abia South in the National Assembly, Enyinnaya Abaribe, says the federal lawmakers would have to approve the declaration of emergency made by President Bola Tinubu on Rivers State.

According to him, the approval of the National Assembly is one of the constitutional processes involved in such actions.

Naija News reports Senator Abaribe gave the update while speaking during an interview on Tuesday evening about the pronouncement of President Tinubu regarding the political crisis which has engulfed Rivers State and what would be the role of the National Assembly in the situation.

He said, “The constitution states very clearly that the National Assembly will have to approve it, and then, of course, if there is any other regulation that needs to be made or any other thing according to the constitution, that’s what we have to do in the National Assembly.”

He added that the Senate President and the Speaker of the House of Representatives would have to brief the legislators on the development in Rivers State, but it may not mean a joint sitting of the two chambers.

Abaribe added that he didn’t see the declaration of a state of emergency coming because he thought there was still a window for a political settlement but noted that it was necessary to avoid a state of anarchy.

“I think, eventually, we must come to a consensus. No one wants a situation where there is anarchy in the country,” he said.

Naija News recalls in a decisive move aimed at restoring order and governance in Rivers State, President Bola Tinubu declared a state of emergency in the state on Tuesday, 18th March 2025.

The declaration came after months of escalating political unrest and a failure by the state’s leadership to resolve the crisis, including the continued suspension of the state’s legislative processes.

The President, in a nationwide broadcast, suspended Siminalayi Fubara as the Governor of Rivers State and also suspended the Deputy Governor of the state, Ngozi Odu, as well as all members of the State House of Assembly for a period of six months.

He then named Vice Admiral Ibokette Ibas (Rtd) as Administrator to take charge of the affairs of the state.