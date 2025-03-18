Shettima Urges Reps To Shun Division, Partisanship

Vice President Kashim Shettima has called on leaders of the National Assembly to prioritize unity and national development over political divisions and partisan interests.

Naija News reports he said this on Monday night when President Bola Tinubu hosted the leadership and members of the House of Representatives to Iftar (breaking of Ramadan fast) at the New Banquet Hall of the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

Speaking on behalf of the President, Shettima urged lawmakers to embrace their responsibility with humility and a shared commitment to progress.

“In the end, history will not judge us by the number of personal battles we fought against one another, but by the bridges we were able to build together. We are gathered here this evening not as adversaries in a contest for power, but as partners in the noble task of nation-building,” he said.

Reflecting on the significance of Ramadan, which coincides with the Lenten season, the Vice President called for deep introspection and a reaffirmation of commitment to Nigeria’s unity.

“This sacred month of reflection and renewal reminds us to choose stability over strife, collaboration over conflict, and dialogue over discord. What binds us as a nation is far greater than what divides us,” he stated.

He commended President Tinubu’s leadership, describing him as a man of vision and inclusivity.

In President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, you have not just a leader you can trust, but a leader who trusts you. He sees you as stewards of our democracy, as voices of the people, and as partners in our shared aspiration to build a better Nigeria,” he noted.

The Vice President also lauded the Speaker of the House, Abbas Tajudeen, and the House leadership for fostering harmony within the legislature.

“There can be no development without peace, and there can be no peace without development. The unity within the House is a testament to our collective resolve to move Nigeria forward,” he stated.

Earlier, the Speaker of the House, Abbas said Ramadan is a time of reflection for all citizens.

“As we all know, the month of Ramadan entails many things, one of them is reflection; where were you before, where are you now and where do you want to be? I believe Nigeria more than ever before needs this type of reflection,” he said.

He assured that every member of the House supports the President, noting that the policies of the government are for the betterment of the people and Nigeria as a country.

On behalf of the House, the Speaker donated the sum of ₦705,000,000 (Seven Hundred and Five Million Naira), which he said was a six-month fifty percent deduction from their salaries to augment the humanitarian engagements of the President and to support vulnerable people in the country.