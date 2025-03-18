Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan Claims Senate Is Like A ‘Cult’

The lawmaker representing Kogi Central, Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, has described the Nigerian Senate as being akin to a “cult,” claiming that senators are fearful of expressing opposing views due to the possibility of retaliation.

In an exclusive interview with the BBC, Akpoti-Uduaghan, who has recently been suspended from the Senate for “gross misconduct,” also accused Senate President Godswill Akpabio of sexually harassing her.

The incident reportedly occurred during a visit to Akpabio’s country home.

“I am being victimized. My suspension is a means of silencing me,” Akpoti-Uduaghan asserted, referring to the suspension she received on March 6, 2025, following a seating arrangement altercation with Akpabio.

Naija News reports that she elaborated on her accusations of sexual harassment, recounting a troubling incident that took place when she visited Akpabio’s residence.

“It was episode after episode, moment after moment, we were at his country home. He was taking me around his house. My husband was walking behind us. He held my hand. He then squeezed my hands in a very suggestive way. We women, we know what it means when a man squeezes our hands in a suggestive way,” she said.

Akpoti-Uduaghan went on to claim that Akpabio made inappropriate comments, including one remark when she arrived at work without wearing her wedding ring.

“He said, ‘Oh Natasha, you are not wearing your ring, is this an invitation to treat?’ You know, statements like this,” she recalled.

Senate Deputy Chief Whip Denies Allegations

In response to Akpoti-Uduaghan’s interview, Senator Onyekachi Nwaebonyi, the Senate’s Deputy Chief Whip, rejected the sexual harassment claims, telling the BBC that there had never been any occasion where Akpabio made sexual advances toward Akpoti-Uduaghan.

Nwaebonyi also refuted the claim that the Senate was attempting to silence the female lawmaker.

“Senator Natasha’s legislative activities show this claim is not true,” he said, arguing that her actions in the Senate did not support her allegations of retaliation.