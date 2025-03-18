Saraki, Shehu Sani, Anyanwu, Other 8th Assembly Lawmakers Meet In Abuja [Photos]

Former Governor of Kwara State and President of the eight National Assembly, Abubakar Bukola Saraki, played host to his colleagues from the eighth Assembly to an iftar gathering at his residence in Abuja, commemorating the essence of Ramadan.

In a post shared on his 𝕏 handle on Tuesday, March 18, Saraki conveyed his happiness at reuniting with his colleagues, emphasizing the joy of reconnecting and celebrating this significant occasion together.

Some of the 8th Assembly members notably present include Senator Shehu Sani and Samuel Anyanwu.

The former lawmaker wrote: “It’s just a few months shy of 10 years since our inauguration in 2015—yet our camaraderie remains strong.

“Yesterday, I had the pleasure of hosting my distinguished colleagues from the 8th Senate for Iftar at my home in Abuja. It’s always a joy to reunite, catch up, and enjoy each other’s I company.

“I appreciate them all for honouring my invitation.”

Meanwhile, a former Director-General of the Labour Party Presidential Campaign Council, Akin Oshuntokun, has raised concerns about the feasibility of a strong opposition coalition against President Bola Ahmed Tinubu ahead of the 2027 presidential election.

Speaking on Arise Television on Monday, Oshuntokun pointed out the difficulties posed by the presidential ambitions of key opposition figures, particularly Peter Obi and Atiku Abubakar.

He noted that both politicians who contested the 2023 election are likely to run for the presidency again in 2027, creating a significant challenge in uniting opposition forces.

Oshuntokun explained that Obi enjoys strong backing from the youth and the Obidient movement, while Atiku has the support of the Northern political establishment.

He warned that a repeat of the 2023 scenario—where opposition forces were divided—could occur unless one of them steps down or shifts their political goals.

To overcome this, Oshuntokun suggested that Obi might need to reconsider his presidential ambition and instead focus on building a broader political movement.