Rivers PDP Threatens To Expel Nyesom Wike, Says Amaewhule, 26 Lawmakers Not Members

The Rivers State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has warned the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, that he risks expulsion if the ongoing political crisis in the state continues.

During a press conference in Port Harcourt on Tuesday, the acting state chairman of the PDP, Robinson Ewor, accused the former governor of engaging in multiple anti-party activities.

Naija News reports that Ewor said that these actions could lead to Wike’s suspension or expulsion from the party, depending on the severity of his conduct.

Ewor stated, “The party has a mechanism in place for addressing such issues. We have the NEC, NWC, and the state executive committees, all of which can take action against anyone undermining the party. When we fully regain control of the party in Rivers State, Nyesom Wike will be disciplined for his anti-party activities, which could result in suspension or expulsion.”

The PDP’s allegations against Wike include claims that his actions have brought the party into disrepute. The acting chairman pointed to Wike’s current position as Minister in President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s cabinet, asserting that his loyalty now lies with the All Progressives Congress (APC) rather than the PDP.

“Wike is serving in Tinubu’s government, and you cannot serve two masters. The actions he has taken have undermined the PDP and damaged its reputation. We will take action at the appropriate time,” Ewor added.

The PDP also criticized the recent Supreme Court judgment, which declared that Martins Amaewhule and 26 other lawmakers had not defected from the party.

The PDP insists that the lawmakers, including Amaewhule, had already defected to the APC, an assertion supported by an affidavit deposed to in the Abuja High Court and their public announcement of defection on the floor of the House of Assembly.

Ewor stated, “The Supreme Court may have erred in law. Amaewhule and the 26 others are no longer members of the PDP. They had defected before the ruling, and we have evidence, including the affidavit they deposed to, showing they were received by the APC.”

Despite the ongoing tension, the PDP expressed support for Governor Siminalayi Fubara and his efforts to implement the Supreme Court’s ruling for the benefit of Rivers State.

Ewor called on the 27 lawmakers to reconsider their actions and comply with the ruling in the best interest of the state.

“We commend Governor Fubara for his commitment to the Supreme Court’s judgment. We urge the 27 lawmakers to align with the governor and focus on what will benefit the people of Rivers State,” he said.

In a final appeal, the PDP called on Nyesom Wike to “sheath his sword” and allow peace to return to Rivers State. Ewor emphasized that such a move would help ensure that Governor Fubara can concentrate on governance and provide the leadership the state needs at this critical time.

“We urge Wike to allow peace to prevail so that the governor can focus on the development of the state. This conflict is distracting from the work that needs to be done for the good of Rivers people,” Ewor concluded.