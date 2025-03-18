Rivers Crisis: “Wike Will Scatter Us Before 2027 As He Scattered PDP Before 2023” – APC Chieftain Warns

A prominent member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adamu Garba, has cautioned that the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, might destabilise the ruling party in the same way he did with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Garba expressed concerns that if Wike continues what he described as an overreach on Rivers State Governor, Siminialayi Fubara, the APC could face internal turmoil before the 2027 elections, similar to the crisis that rocked the PDP before 2023.

Taking to his 𝕏 handle, Garba advised Wike to exercise restraint, warning that unchecked political manoeuvres could backfire.

Wike and Fubara have been at odds over the political control of Rivers State since the latter assumed office in 2023.

This rift has significantly impacted the state’s legislature, with 27 lawmakers initially claiming to have defected to the APC—a move they later retracted.

The situation led to the emergence of a parallel House of Assembly, with Victor Oko-Jumbo as Speaker.

However, the Supreme Court recently ruled in favour of the Martins Amaewhule-led Assembly, ordering its reinstatement.

Amid these tensions, the Assembly initiated impeachment proceedings against Governor Fubara on Monday, citing alleged gross misconduct.

Reacting to the development, Garba wrote: “If we allow Wike to continue his overreach on Fubara in Rivers, he’ll scatter us before 2027 as he scatters the PDP before 2023.

“Amid current situation, the timing is very poor.

“There is wisdom in exercising restraint even when you appear more powerful.”

He further warned: “The kind of provocative actions taken by Wike in Rivers is now leading to a total showdown.

“Take Obasanjo’s comments as a joke to your peril. He’s not and never been alone.

“Stable government is achieved not by wanton display of state power, but by working to maintain reasonable balance in all aspects of the polity. Let’s be guided.”