Rivers Assembly Calls For EFCC Investigation Into Fubara SSG’s Alleged Mismanagement Of Funds

The Rivers State House of Assembly has requested the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to investigate the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Tammy Danagogo, for allegedly spending large sums of money without the backing of the appropriation law.

The motion was presented by a member of the Assembly, Dumle Maol, who raised concerns over the alleged mismanagement of public funds.

In a follow-up comment, the Speaker of the House, Martin Amaewhule, explained that the motion was filed after the Governor reportedly barred all heads of Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) in the state from honouring invitations from the Assembly.

Despite this, Amaewhule emphasized that the House would not be deterred from performing its constitutional duties.

Amaewhule said, “The Governor may have issued instructions to heads of MDAs, but that will not stop us from fulfilling our responsibilities. We are here to serve the people, and we will carry out our oversight function diligently.”

In a related development, the House also amended its Standing Orders to allow for more flexibility in its operations. Under the new provisions, the House can now sit on any day or time within the week, especially in cases of emergencies, provided the Speaker properly convenes the sitting.

This amendment is seen as a move to ensure that the legislature remains responsive to urgent state matters, enabling them to act swiftly in situations where time-sensitive decisions need to be made.