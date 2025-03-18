President Tinubu Seeks Senate Confirmation for Five INEC Nominees

President Bola Tinubu has officially written to the Senate, seeking the screening and subsequent confirmation of five nominees for the position of Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) in the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The request was read out in the Senate on Tuesday by the President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio.

According to the letter from President Tinubu, the five nominees are Umar Yusuf Garba (Kano State), Saad Umar (Bauchi State), Chukwuemeka C. Ibeziako (Anambra State), Umar Mukhtar (Borno State) and Dr. Johnson Alalibo Sinikiem (Bayelsa State)

The letter read: “In compliance with the provision of Section 154(1) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended), I am pleased to forward for confirmation by the Senate, the appointment of the following: Umar Yusuf Garba (Kano State); Saad Umar (Bauchi State); Chukwuemeka C. Ibeziako (Anambra State); Umar Mukhtar (Borno State) and Dr. Johnson Alalibo Sinikiem (Bayelsa State).”

The letter further clarified that this submission supersedes the earlier letter sent on March 12, 2025, referencing PRES/134/2.

It noted that the reconsideration and approval of Umar Mukhtar, the nominee from Borno State, was for his reappointment to the position for a second term.

In his letter, President Tinubu expressed hope that the Senate would consider and confirm the nominees in a timely and efficient manner. He ended the letter with assurances of his highest regard for the Senate President.