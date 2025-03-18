Peter Obi Joins TikTok, Calls For Support In Building A New Nigeria

The former governor of Anambra State and 2023 presidential candidate for the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, has officially joined the popular social media platform, TikTok.

In an announcement made on his official X page on Tuesday, Obi invited his followers to join him on the platform. He wrote: “This is my official and only TikTok page. Kindly join me in building a New Nigeria that is POssible. – PO.”

Obi’s move to join TikTok comes as part of his continued efforts to engage directly with the public, particularly younger Nigerians, who are active on social media platforms.

This shift follows a recent trend where prominent political figures have turned to TikTok to connect with their audience and promote their political messages.

Naija News understands that this move by Obi follows the recent TikTok debut of the former governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai.

El-Rufai, who created his official account just a week earlier, made headlines by garnering over 200,000 followers in just 24 hours.

He stated that his TikTok account would be a space to share his thoughts on politics and his new party, the Social Democratic Party (SDP).

El-Rufai posted: “This is my only and official TikTok page. Please join me for videos, comments, and conversations on Nigerian politics as well as the activities of our new party, the Social Democratic Party (SDP). Welcome on board.”