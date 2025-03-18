PDP Faction Faults Fubara Impeachment Notice, Says Move Not Part Of Court Order

The factional leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Working Committee in Rivers State, has condemned the impeachment notice against the governor and his deputy by the Rivers House of Assembly.

The Committee, led by Nname Ewor, argued that the impeachment of Governor Siminalaye Fubara was not part of the Supreme Court order.

Ewor, at a media briefing on Tuesday in Port Harcourt, urged the Martins Amaewule-led House of Assembly to follow the path of peace towards implementation of the Feb. 28 Supreme Court ruling.

According to him, impeachment was not part of the judgment, therefore, the House cannot at the moment contemplate it, especially when the governor is working towards implementing the ruling.

He said, “We urge you (Fubara) to fully implement the Supreme Court judgment and also conduct the local government election since you had graciously dissolved the immediate past chairmen and councillors in adherence to the Supreme court.

”We urge you to remain committed in your efforts to re-presenting the 2025 appropriation bill though your first attempt at accomplishing this task was resisted by the lawmakers.

‘’We, however, look forward to positive outcome on the rescheduled March 19 for the budget presentation.”

Ewor urged the governor to pay less attention to the issue of impeachment notice as it is not part of the Supreme Court judgment.

He also urged members to embrace peace and cooperate with the governor in his efforts towards actualizing the 2025 budget presentation.

This, he said, among other demands by the Supreme Court, would put an end to the political unrest in the state