Osun 2026: Ex-LG Chairmen Reject APC Scribe, Asks Oyetola To Back Oyebamiji For Governor

Local government chairmen in Osun State have appealed to the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, to cede the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship ticket to the Chief Executive Officer of the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA), Bola Oyebamiji.

This appeal was made by both current and former chairmen who served between 2017 and 2022, following a meeting held at the Tinubu/Shettima Campaign Office in Osogbo on Monday.

Speaking on behalf of the chairmen, the former Chairman of Boluwaduro Council, Hon. Akeem Tokede, revealed that they had formed a campaign group called Grassrooters for AMBO to support Oyebamiji’s bid.

“The Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, remains our preferred gubernatorial candidate, but if he chooses not to contest, the NIWA boss should be given the ticket,” Tokede said.

He added that should Oyetola decide not to seek re-election, the chairmen believe that Oyebamiji has the charisma and capability to secure victory for the party.

“We believe that with our structure as local government chairmen, we are at the grassroots and have the ability to mobilise and campaign for the NIWA boss to emerge victorious in the election,” Tokede affirmed.

When questioned about the potential ambition of the National Secretary of APC, Senator Ajibola Basiru, Tokede acknowledged Basiru’s qualifications but emphasized that the party’s decision would be decisive.

“Senator Basiru cannot destabilise the party if he is not given the gubernatorial ticket. I have worked with him before; he is a core party man who recognises leadership,” Tokede added.

He reiterated that although Basiru is qualified to contest, the chairmen’s support would remain with Oyebamiji following their discussions.