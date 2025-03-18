Obasanjo Speaks On Asking Fubara To Declare State Of Emergency Over Crisis With Lawmakers

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo, has denied asking the Rivers State Governor, Sim Fubara to declare state of emergency in the state following the ongoing crisis with House of Assmbly members.

Naija News reports that this comes after a claim surfaced on 𝕏 that Obasnjo visited Fubara and weight in on the crisis with the lawmakers.

According to the claim, Obasanjo during the purported visit to Fubara asked him to shut the state house of assembly and withdraw the security personnel attached to the assembly members.

The post also claimed that Obasanjo advised Fubara to order the closure of the Nigeria National Petroleum Company (NNPC) and Niger-Delta Development Commission (NDDC) and to demolish any facility that may be used to host his impeachment.

The post reads, “OBJ BLOWS HOT — Shutdown Rivers Assembly. Declare State of Emergency in Rivers State — Obasanjo Visits SIM Fubara.

“Withdraw security personnel from all Rivers Assembly members. Shut down NNPC, shut down NDDC, and dismantle any forces that may rise against you.

“You are the governor, elected by the people. You are the Chief Security Officer of Rivers State. What you order stands—neither Tinubu nor Wike put you in power. Demolish any hall or arena set to host your impeachment. Tinubu needs Rivers votes to win the 2027 election, and you stand in his way.”

However, Obasanjo’s media assistant, Kehinde Akinyemi, who spoke with TheCable said the claim was false.

According to Akinyemi the former president did not visit Fubara or made the statement circulating online.

He said, “As you know, Obasanjo does not have a social media account, and he didn’t visit the governor or make any such comments.”