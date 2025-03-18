NNPP Has Influence All Over, Even In Lagos – Galadima

A chieftain of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Buba Galadima, has refuted claims that the party lacks nationwide influence, insisting that he party has a presence across the country, including Lagos.

Speaking in an interview with ARISE NEWS, he dismissed the notion that NNPP is merely a regional party, asserting that while they may not be the majority in some areas, they have dedicated supporters who believe in the party’s ideology.

Galadima firmly stated that the NNPP is built on ideology, not political desperation, and remains committed to its principles without sacrificing them for power.

The NNPP Chieftain said, “We are a party of ideology. We are a party of principle. We don’t just go into coalition for the sake of it because we want power at all costs. We are content with the platform we have. One day, we can grow this party and win the national election.”

Despite criticisms that the NNPP lacks significant influence beyond certain regions, Galadima maintained that the party does not need political alliances to expand its reach.

Often labeled as a regional party with a stronghold in the North, the NNPP’s presence in other parts of the country has been questioned. However, Galadima dismissed this notion, asserting that the party has supporters nationwide.

“We have individuals across the country, we have people who believe in us. They may be a minority in some parts of the country, but they still believe in our ideals,” he added.

When asked about Lagos, a critical political battleground, he reiterated that the NNPP has structures in place despite not being a dominant force.

“We have influence all over. We have an office in Lagos, we have people in Lagos. The mere fact that they are not the majority doesn’t mean we don’t have that influence.”

Addressing reports of internal divisions within the NNPP, Galadima dismissed such claims as exaggerated and politically motivated.

“You say NNPP is in disarray—that is only from your own perspective. Maybe those who hold this view are the ones encouraging disarray in political parties. I don’t believe so.”

He further clarified that regardless of factional disputes, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) recognises only one legitimate NNPP.

“Even if some people claim to have one million factions, if they are not recognised by INEC, then they are not a political party because they cannot contest elections. The NNPP recognised by INEC is the one with the logo of the academic cap and the book, with the red, white, red flag. That is the authentic NNPP.”