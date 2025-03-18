NNPP Chieftain, Galadima Claims Jandor Won Lagos 2023 Governorship Election

A prominent figure in the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Buba Galadima has claimed that Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran, also known as Jandor, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) 2023 governorship candidate in Lagos, was the true winner of the 2023 governorship election in the state.

Speaking during an appearance on Arise Television’s ‘The Morning Show’ on Tuesday, March 18, 2025, Galadima asserted that Jandor “won the election, but it was taken away from him.”

Despite Jandor’s third-place finish with 62,449 votes, trailing behind Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour—who secured 762,134 and 312,329 votes, respectively, Galadima believes the true outcome was manipulated.

Naija News reports that Galadima also criticized the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) for exploiting Jandor’s defection, claiming that the APC’s strategy was to weaken opposition parties.

He described Jandor’s return as part of a larger plot to “decimate” opposition, making it increasingly difficult for opposition parties to effectively challenge the APC in future elections.

“You have just seen what Jandor has done. Look at the support the people of Lagos have given Jandor. In fact, I will say that he won the election. It was taken away from him,” Galadima remarked.

However, he expressed disappointment with Jandor’s return to the APC, highlighting the impact it could have on the effectiveness of opposition politics.

“But today, look at him; he just back-pedalled and went back to the APC. How are we going to do opposition? We should do opposition on principles—even if you are alone, stand based on your principles, not based on chop-chop,” he said.

Meanwhile, Jandor, who recently left the PDP to join the APC, explained his decision as one based on practicality. According to him, the APC’s viability and capacity to win future elections played a crucial role in his move.

He emphasized that his primary concern was the interest of Lagos State, which he believed could be better served within the APC.

Jandor also pointed to indiscipline and anti-party activities as significant reasons for his departure from the PDP. He stated that such internal issues within the party made it difficult for him to continue his political journey with the opposition party.