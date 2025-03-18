Nnamdi Kanu’s Release Has No Link To Insecurity In The Southeast – Soludo

The governor of Anambra State, Chukwuma Soludo, has stated that there is no connection between the detention of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, and insecurity in the Southeast.

Speaking during a media chat to celebrate his third anniversary on Monday, Governor Soludo argued that there is no relationship between the two situation.

Naija News reports that some individuals have claimed that the release of the IPOB leader would reduce the level of insecurity in the South-East.

Kanu has been in the detention of the Department of State Services (DSS) for about 5 years since his arrest from Kenya by the Nigerian government despite calls from different quarters for his release.

However, Soludo who is among those that have been calling for Kanu’s release said, “The release of Nnamdi Kanu for me is different from the issue of security, I separate the two, I don’t link the two.

“Nnamdi Kanu for me is for us to have a conversation of a long-term future for the Igbos and that is a different conversation.

“For the criminals who are kidnappers, we have given them olive branch, come out, we will train you, we will empower you, we will rehabilitate you, if you don’t we take you out.”

Soludo said that his continued appeal for the release of the IPOB leader is to have him around so that he could be a part of a broader discussion to decide the future of the Igbo people.

However, the governor recalled that whilst he continued his appeal for Kanu’s release, “a whole lot of this Simon Ekpa and some of this his band of criminals took over and turned the things into a killing spree, just killing people with reckless abandon.”