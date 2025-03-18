Nnamdi Kanu Drops Lawyers, Set To Defend Himself In Court As Trial Resumes – Family

The family of leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has confirmed that he will personally handle his legal defence when his trial resumes on March 21.

In a statement released on Tuesday, Kanu’s younger brother, Emmanuel Kanu, disclosed that the decision was made to ensure a fair hearing, free from legal delays that have plagued the case.

According to the statement, Kanu’s choice to defend himself marks a significant turning point in his trial.

It reads: “On Friday, 21 March 2025, when the trial of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu resumes before Justice James Omotosho at the Federal High Court Abuja, he will be taking the bold step of defending himself in court.

“This development signals a critical juncture in this case that has already exposed deep-seated concerns about the Nigerian judiciary’s handling of matters tied to the legitimate agitation for Biafra’s self-determination.”

The statement further argues that this decision will expose fundamental concerns about how the Nigerian judiciary has handled cases related to the Biafran self-determination movement.

It continues: “The absence of traditional legal representation will dismantle the usual, ‘as my lord pleases’ constraints that govern judicial proceedings in Nigeria, that has for decades allowed the courts to brazenly subvert the cause of justice under a cloak of deference that shield rather than expose injustice.

“The very foundations of the institutional bias that has long plagued this case will be laid bare for the world to see.”

Alleged Judicial Bias and Kanu’s Legal Battles

The statement also links Kanu’s decision to his previous legal victories, particularly the removal of Justice Binta Nyako from his case.

It explains: “This decision by Mazi Nnamdi Kanu comes on the heels of successfully forcing the recusal of Justice Binta Nyako who brazenly defied the Supreme Court of Nigeria through her delective implementation of the termination contained in their judgment. She was hell-bent on convicting a person for exercising a right that the laws of Nigeria stated unambiguously that he could.”

Additionally, the statement accuses the Federal Government of handling the case with bias from the outset.

It states: “The handling of this case by the Federal Government has been marred by prejudice and unfairness from day one. Onyendu’s shift to self-defence underscores our distrust in a system perceived to be stacked against us and the cause he champions.

“It also places an immense burden on Justice Omotosho to uphold the principles of fair hearing, fair trial, and the rule of law—principles that have too often been undermined in this politically charged sham trial.”

Global Attention on the Trial

The family warns that the world is closely monitoring the case, and any failure to ensure justice will further damage public confidence in Nigeria’s judiciary.

“The world is watching. Any failure by Justice Omotosho to ensure justice is not only done but seen to be done will further erode confidence in a judiciary already criticised for its selective application of the law. The stakes could not be higher, and the implications of this trial extend far beyond the courtroom,” the statement concluded.

Following Justice Binta Nyako’s recusal, the case has been reassigned to Justice James Omotosho of the Federal High Court in Abuja.

Kanu had previously challenged Justice Nyako’s continued involvement in the case, leading to her withdrawal from the proceedings.

Since his controversial arrest and extradition from Kenya in June 2021, Kanu has remained in solitary confinement at the Department of State Services (DSS) headquarters in Abuja.