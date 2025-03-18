Nigerian Newspapers Daily Front Pages Review | Tuesday, 18th March, 2025

Naija News looks at the top happenings making headlines on the front pages of Nigeria’s national newspapers today, Tuesday, 18th March 2025.

The PUNCH: Tension and apprehension gripped Rivers State on Monday following the initiation of impeachment proceedings against Governor Siminalayi Fubara and Deputy Governor Prof Ngozi Odu by the state House of Assembly. The Martin Amaewhule-led Assembly loyal to the former governor and Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, served Fubara and Prof Odu with a notice of alleged gross misconduct, signalling an imminent impeachment process.

Vanguard: IF the plans of opponents of Rivers State governor, Siminalayi Fubara, sail through, the governor and his deputy, Mrs Ngozi Nma Odu, would lose their seats before mid-July to pave the way for Speaker Martin Amaewhule to be sworn in as acting governor.

The Guardian: Following the receipt of notice of allegation of gross misconduct against Governor Siminalayi Fubara and his deputy, Prof. Ngozi Odu, by the Speaker of the House of Assembly, Hon. Martin Chike Amaewhule, attention is now shifted to the State Chief Judge, who is mandated by law to set up an investigation panel though he has reportedly proceeded on vacation.

The Nation: Lawmakers yesterday served allegations of gross misconduct against Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara and Deputy Governor Ngozi Odu. In the latest twist to the Rivers logjam, the lawmakers listed 19 constitutional infractions allegedly committed by the duo.

Daily Trust: Former Kaduna State governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, has accused his successor, Senator Uba Sani, of diverting local government (LG) funds to purchase properties in Seychelles, South Africa, and the United Kingdom.

Thank you for reading, that is all for today, see you again tomorrow for a review of Nigerian newspapers.