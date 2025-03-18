Niger Delta Monarchs Urge President Tinubu To Remove Minister Wike

In the wake of escalating tensions in Rivers State, including the recent bombing of the Trans-Niger pipeline in Bodo, King Dodo II of Bilabiri Kingdom, Bayelsa State, and King-Jerry Prebor, the Meinbutus Federal Communities of Warri, Delta State, have urged President Bola Tinubu to either dismiss the Minister of Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike or intervene before his actions cause further trouble in the region.

The monarchs, speaking amidst growing unrest in the oil-rich state, voiced their concerns over Wike’s conduct and his ambition for the 2027 election.

Naija News reports that they warned that if left unchecked, Wike’s actions could harm both the president and the people of Rivers State.

According to Vanguard, King Prebor directly appealed to President Tinubu, urging him to act decisively.

“Given the current events in Rivers State and the likely outcome, I implore President Tinubu, Wike’s employer, to fire him now or call him to order before things get out of hand,” he told Vanguard on the phone.

The monarch emphasized the urgency of the situation, highlighting that Wike’s behaviour was becoming increasingly destabilizing for the region.

On his part, King Dodo II expressed his concerns over the ongoing crisis in Rivers State, emphasizing that the president must address the issue swiftly to avoid further damage.

“On the present situation in the Niger Delta, particularly Rivers State, the president should call his minister to order. The president should take the matter of River State as a serious issue and act fast on it. He should not become the enemy of the Rivers people because of Wike’s selfish desire,” King Dodo II stated.