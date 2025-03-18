NBA Urges Rivers Assembly To Keep Judiciary Out Of Political Crisis

The Nigeria Bar Association (NBA) has urged the Rivers State House of Assembly and other stakeholders in the ongoing political unrest in the state to avoid dragging the judiciary into the fray.

In a joint press statement on Tuesday, the eight branches of the NBA in the state emphasized that they would not tolerate any shutdown of the courts, which would disrupt the state’s justice system.

The statement, signed by Cordelia U. Eke, Hilda Desmond-lhekaire, Simple Dioha, Abiye A. Abo, Dr. N.A. Duson, Dr. Celestine N. Nwankwo, Tamunosiki A. Roberts, and Ekeledinichukwu Ordu, was issued in Port Harcourt in response to the House of Assembly’s recent call for the Department of State Security (DSS) to investigate the Chief Judge of the State, Justice Simeon Amadi, over allegations of falsification of age.

In his address on behalf of the chairmen of the eight NBA branches, Tamunosiki A. Roberts, the Chairman of the Okrika Branch, condemned the actions of the state legislature and warned that the judiciary should not be drawn into the state’s ongoing political battles.

“We are aware of the existing political impasse between the Legislature and the Executive Arms of Government in Rivers State. However, we must caution that the judiciary should not be dragged into this ongoing political crisis. Such actions are not in the interest of peace and stability in the state,” Roberts said.

He added that the independence of the judiciary was vital for maintaining peace, especially as the judiciary is often called upon to resolve disputes.

The NBA chairmen recalled the tense moments in 2014-2015 when the judiciary was compromised, resulting in a shutdown of courts, a situation they said must not be allowed to repeat.

Naija News reports that Roberts further emphasized that any grievances regarding judicial officers should be addressed by the National Judicial Council (NJC), which has the sole authority to investigate and take action against any judge.

“The judiciary must not be intimidated or bullied by any other arm of government. We must follow the democratic process and the rule of law to resolve any issues in the state,” he said.

The NBA also stressed that the judiciary remains the last hope for ordinary citizens and must be protected from undue interference by political powers.

Roberts called for all parties involved in the dispute to prioritize peace and work towards resolving their differences in the best interests of the people of Rivers State and the nation at large.

The NBA concluded by urging the government and the legislature to respect the rule of law and avoid actions that could destabilize the state. They emphasized that the focus should be on resolving political conflicts through dialogue and mutual respect.

“We appeal to all parties to sheath their swords and genuinely seek peace in the interest of Rivers State and the economy of Nigeria,” the statement read.