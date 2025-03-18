Kwankwaso Is Very Corrupt – Sunday Ogini

Former Ogun State Chairman of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), Sunday Ogini, has alleged that Rabiu Kwankwaso failed to remit money he collected for the party during the 2023 election.

Naija News reports that Ogini said the former presidential candidate of the party, Kwankwaso, caused the political crisis in the party.

In an interview with News Central on Monday, the NNPP Chieftain accused the former Kano State Governor of favoring members of his Kwankwasiyya group and neglecting other members of the state.

The former Ogun NNPP Chairman described Kwankwaso as very corrupt. He questioned his integrity to lead Nigeria as president.

His words: “He collected all the money meant for the nomination forms, and he shifted all the election materials concerning even the situation rule, onto his Maitama residence. It was at Maitama’s residence that he was doing additional subtraction, putting the names of anybody that he likes, and the face he does not like in the party, just throw it away, and make sure that it’s only Kwankwasiyya group that is giving elective positions, or becoming either rep or governors of state.

“These are some of the heinous crimes that Kwankwaso and his group have been committed even before the 2023 general election. All the money he collected, the donations and everything for the party for 2023 election, he did not remit it, no auditory reports, nothing. And that was why the party said we should write to EFCC, and I personally signed a letter to EFCC, we dragged him to EFCC to come and answer questions.

“Instead of him going there to answer question, this is the man that is telling Nigeria that he wants to be the president of the country, very corrupt. He ran away from EFCC, and he went to a court in Kano to shield him. The Kano State High Court to protect him that they should not investigate him for that.

“These people that are pretending to come and lead in this country, most of them are rogues. Most of them are evil ones than armed robbers on the way.”