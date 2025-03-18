Just In: Wike Revokes PDP’s National Secretariat Land Title In Abuja Over Unpaid Ground Rents

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has officially revoked the land title of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) national secretariat in Abuja due to the party’s failure to pay ground rents for the past 20 years.

In a letter dated March 13, 2025, Wike informed the PDP of the revocation, citing the party’s continued breach of the Land Use Act, which mandates the payment of ground rents for properties in the Federal Capital Territory.

Naija News reports that the letter, signed by the Director of Land Administration (FTC), Chijioke Nwankwoeze, stated that despite repeated public notices, the PDP failed to remit the required payments for the years 2006 to 2025.

The notice, titled “Notice of Right of Occupancy with File No: MISC 81346”, specifically referenced Plot No. 243, situated within the Central Area District, Abuja, where the PDP’s national headquarters is located.

According to the letter, the FCT Minister used the powers conferred by the Land Use Act of 1978 to revoke the PDP’s rights to the plot due to their failure to pay annual ground rents for 20 years.

Wike’s letter stated, “The revocation is in view of your continued contravention of the terms and conditions of the grant of the Right of Occupancy by failing to pay the annual ground rents due on the property for twenty (20) years, from January 1, 2006, to January 1, 2025. This is despite the many publications made by the FCT Administration since 2023 in several national dailies and on electronic media requesting all allottees of plots in the Federal Capital Territory to pay up every outstanding bill and ground rent on their property.”

IIn the letter, the FCTA administration further clarified that it would immediately take possession of the PDP’s national secretariat until all outstanding payments and bills are settled.

Wike added that the breaches committed by the PDP contravened the provisions of Section 28, Subsection 5 (a) and (b) of the Land Use Act.

The PDP has yet to respond to the minister’s action, but this move has significant implications for the opposition party, which may now face challenges in maintaining its headquarters in the capital.

The party has long been a vocal critic of the current administration, and this latest development could further intensify the political tensions between the ruling and opposition parties.