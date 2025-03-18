Just In: Two PDP Reps Dump Party, Join APC

Two members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the House of Representatives have defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Naija News reports that their defection was announced by the Speaker, Tajudeen Abbas during plenary on Tuesday.

The Speaker announced the defection of Hon. Jallo Hussaini Mohammed, the Representative for Igabi Federal Constituency of Kaduna State; and Hon. Adamu Tanko, the member representing Gurara/Suleja/Tafa Federal Constituency of Niger State.

More to come…