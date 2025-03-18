Just In: Tension In Rivers As Fubara Whereabouts Unknown, Military Take Over Govt House

On Tuesday night, the whereabouts of Governor Siminalayi Fubara remained unclear as military trucks were seen entering the Rivers Government House in Port Harcourt.

These trucks were stationed both inside and outside the Government House, marking the first night of the state of emergency declared by President Bola Tinubu.

The emergency rule was declared in response to escalating attacks on oil installations in Rivers State and threats from militant groups, who had warned they would blow up pipelines if the Rivers House of Assembly proceeded with the impeachment of Governor Fubara.

Hours after the lawmakers served Fubara with a notice of alleged misconduct, the militants followed through on their threats, leading to a military response. In the wake of the violence, President Tinubu suspended Fubara and the lawmakers for six months, appointing an administrator to oversee the state.

Following the declaration, around 10 military trucks were seen patrolling the roads leading to the Government House, while armoured vehicles were positioned at strategic locations along the route. The main road leading to the Government House from the popular UTC junction was reported to be deserted, with residents quickly returning to their homes to avoid being caught in any potential crossfire.

A resident, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, confirmed seeing multiple military trucks and armoured tanks stationed along the road.

“The road leading to Government House from Isaac Boro Park to UTC is deserted. Residents are trying to get back to their homes as no one wants to be caught in a crossfire,” the source told Daily Trust.

At press time, it was unclear whether Governor Fubara had vacated the Government House.

However, sources within the Government House suggested that the governor may have anticipated the state of emergency.

Reports indicated that Fubara had held several meetings with members of the suspended state Executive Council throughout the day.

A former commissioner, who briefly spoke to Daily Trust by phone, mentioned that he was in a meeting with the governor and promised to call back later, but did not do so by press time.