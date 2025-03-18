JUST IN: Explosion Rocks Crude Oil Pipeline In Rivers State

An explosion occurred last night at the Trans-Niger Pipeline in Bodo, located within the Gokana Local Government Area of Rivers State, significantly impacting the section.

Reports obtained by Naija News on Tuesday morning revealed that the section of the pipeline affected by the explosion is currently ablaze, but the precise cause of the incident has not yet been established.

According to Vanguard, officials are still investigating whether the explosion was due to human actions, particularly in light of recent threats from militant groups aimed at oil facilities, which have arisen in response to the Federal Government’s decision to withhold Rivers State’s allocation amid the ongoing political turmoil.

The explosion is reported to have taken place on Monday night along the vital export pipeline that carries crude oil to the Bonny Terminal.