Industry’s First 10,000mAh Smartphone: See Why Nigerians Are Rushing To Buy The itel Power70

itel Power 70: The 10000mAh Powerhouse with Reverse Charging.

The Nigerian smartphone market is excited as itel introduces the industry’s first 10000mAh smartphone, the itel Power70. Nigerians are rushing to get their hands on this device for good reason. With an ultra-powerful battery, sleek design, and unbeatable affordability, the Power70 is setting a new standard for budget-friendly smartphones.

Unrivaled 10,000mAh Battery

One of the biggest reasons Nigerians ditch other phone brands for the itel Power70 is its massive 10000mAh mega battery. This feature is a game-changer in a country where power supply can be inconsistent. Users no longer rely on power banks or frequent visits to charging shops and betting centers to keep their phones on. The charging case with reverse charging support ensures that the Power70 automatically charges itself when its 6000mAh battery runs low. This feature makes it the perfect device for students, professionals, and gamers who need their phones to last all day without interruptions.

With such a powerful battery, the Power70 easily outshines competing models like the Redmi 13C and Tecno Spark 30, making it the go-to choice for Nigerians who value reliability and endurance in a smartphone.

Built to Last: Waterproof, Drop-Resistant, & Sports-Friendly

Beyond its incredible battery life, the itel Power70 is designed for durability. Many young Nigerians are choosing the Power70 because of its IP54 certification by SGS Lab, ensuring it is waterproof and drop-resistant. Whether you’re exercising, skiing, or playing sports like volleyball or table tennis, you don’t have to worry about sweaty hands or accidental drops. It supports wet and oily touch, making it ideal for outdoor activities, rain, or light showers. The airbag case provides extra protection against scratches and falls, keeping your phone safe even in rough conditions.

Powerful Performance with Helio G50 Ultimate Chipset

Under the hood, the itel Power70 packs serious power with the Helio G50 Ultimate chipset, delivering efficient performance and low power consumption. With 16GB RAM and 256GB storage, users can multitask seamlessly and store thousands of photos, videos, and apps without worry. This powerful combination makes the Power70 perfect for gaming, streaming, and handling demanding applications.

Flagship-Level Display for a Premium Experience

Despite being an affordable device, the itel Power70 boasts a 6.67-inch large sunlight display that remains clear and visible even in bright light. The 93% screen-to-body ratio ensures an immersive viewing experience. 120Hz refresh rate for smooth scrolling (supports settings and contacts for now). Whether watching videos, gaming, or browsing, users get a premium experience without the premium price.

Sleek, Stylish, & Comfortable Design

itel didn’t just focus on performance; the Power70 is designed to look and feel great, too. Available in four stunning color options with a minimalist and modern design. Weighing just 195g and measuring 7.98mm, it remains lightweight and easy to handle. The arc-edge design ensures a comfortable grip, making it perfect for all-day use.

Affordable Yet Feature-Packed: A True Value for Money

Perhaps the most exciting part of the itel Power70 is its unbelievable price. Despite offering premium features, the smartphone is priced at just 102,900 naira ($85). This affordability allows more Nigerians to own a powerful smartphone without breaking the bank. With its long-lasting battery, rugged build, and impressive performance, it’s clear why people are choosing the Power70 over more expensive alternatives.

The Smartphone Nigerians Have Been Waiting For

The itel Power70 is more than just a smartphone; it’s a reliable companion that keeps users powered throughout the day. With its mega battery, durability, performance, sleek design, and budget-friendly price, it’s no surprise that Nigerians are flocking to buy it. If you’re tired of constantly charging your phone or worrying about durability, the itel Power70 is the best choice for you!

Availability and Launch Offers

The itel Power70 is now available at authorized itel home (https://bit.ly/4hzIfmG) across Nigeria for ₦124,900. Upon purchasing the phone, Airtel users will enjoy 3GB on every ₦1,000 recharge plus 7GB of data for six months when they opt for the EasyBuy installment plan. Don’t miss out on this incredible deal!