Ijaw Youths Demand Wike’s Removal, Warn Of Impact On Tinubu’s 2027 Election Bid

Youths from the Niger Delta region, under the banner of the Ijaw Youth Council (IYC), have called on President Bola Tinubu to remove Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, from office.

The group warned that failure to address their demand could negatively impact Tinubu’s re-election bid in 2027.

In a mass demonstration on Tuesday, thousands of IYC members blocked the East/West Road for over ten hours, disrupting economic activities and vowing to continue their protests unless their demands are met.

The protest, which brought business and travel to a halt, was a direct response to what they described as insulting comments made by Wike against the Ijaw ethnic nationality.

IYC President, Dr. Alaye Theophilus, who led the protest, told Vanguard, “The youths have come out today to say enough is enough. The FCT Minister’s uncomplimentary statements about the Ijaw Nation are unacceptable. We are here to demand that President Tinubu call him to order.”

The protests were triggered by Wike’s remarks, in which he referred to the Ijaw people as a “minority within the minorities,” a statement that IYC leaders considered highly disrespectful.

Theophilus emphasized, “We cannot allow one man to cause problems in Rivers State and disrespect the Ijaw Ethnic Nationality as if he is an emperor. Wike’s claim that the Ijaw are a ‘minority within the minorities’ is an insult taken too far.”

Naija News reports that the IYC leader also blamed Wike for the ongoing political crisis in Rivers State, warning that if the situation is not addressed, President Tinubu will be held accountable for any escalation.

The East/West Road is a major economic route connecting the Niger Delta to Lagos and the Northeast, and continued protests, Theophilus stated, would severely disrupt businesses and economic activities.

“The President must understand that if he values his 2027 re-election ambition, he should act now and remove Wike to restore peace in Rivers State,” Theophilus declared.

The demonstration, which included Ijaw youths from Akwa Ibom, Rivers, Bayelsa, and Delta States, was marked by peaceful chanting and the display of banners calling for Wike’s removal. However, Theophilus warned that if no action is taken by Friday, March 21, the IYC would resume its protests.

The IYC also urged the federal government to act swiftly to prevent further disruptions and protect the economic stability of the region.

The group made it clear that their protests would continue if their demands were not met, signaling the potential for future unrest.