‘I Will Remove You From There’ – Wike Threatens FCDA Boss

Tge Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike, has threatened to sack the Acting Executive Secretary of the Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA), Engr. Richard Dauda, following allegations that some displaced residents of Gishiri community were offered as little as ₦72,000 in compensation for their demolished homes.

Naija News understands that the controversy stems from the construction of Arterial Road N16, which passes through Gishiri in Katampe District. The project has been stalled due to unresolved compensation and relocation issues affecting 455 residents whose homes were impacted.

Speaking at a stakeholders’ meeting on Monday in Abuja, Wike expressed anger over reports of irregularities in the compensation process and warned Dauda against any fraudulent activities.

“Go and pay people their money, the exact amount. The one I approved. Cause I’m hearing so many things. If you are doing any deal and I find out, you will regret it,” Wike warned. “Give people their normal money. The day I hear such things again, you will tell me how. I will remove you from there.”

The minister emphasized that compensation should be paid based on legal ownership, not ethnicity or background.

“Government does not pay compensation based on where you come from. Compensation is based on who has papers there. If a road is passing through your land, you deserve to be paid. Nobody should be denied because they are non-indigenes.”

Community Outrage Over Alleged Irregularities

Gishiri youth leader, Umaru Godwin, accused Engr. Dauda of disregarding Wike’s directives regarding their relocation.

He alleged that, instead of providing a suitable resettlement area, the FCDA proposed a water-logged site unfit for construction.

Another community member, Princess Juliet Jonah, stated that residents were protesting because they were offered a meager ₦72,000 per building, far below expected compensation rates.