“I Fully Understand The Impact Of What Is Happening In Rivers State” – Peter Obi

The 2023 Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has appealed for an end to the political crisis rocking Rivers State.

The former Anambra State Governor, in a post on Tuesday via his 𝕏 account, submitted that the people of Rivers State are the real losers in the political drama which has engulfed the state.

He appealed to all stakeholders involved in the Rivers State saga, including the federal government, to think about the suffering of the people and work for a better future rather than allow the situation to degenerate further.

Obi submitted that the current political situation in Rivers State is an example of how democracy and governance are not serving the expected purpose of improving the welfare of the people.

The Labour Party chieftain also lamented that it is unfortunate that after 60 years of independence and nearly 30 years of unbroken democtatic rule, Nigeria still suffers from undemocratic practices and values which serve the interest of a few only.

“It is unfortunate that, 60 years after independence and nearly 30 years of our celebrated unbroken civil rule, our democracy is still marred by undemocratic practices and values.

“A significant percentage of our elections are deeply flawed—manipulated to serve the interests of a select few rather than reflecting the true will of the people.

“Governance at most levels does not reflect the genuine values and aspirations of the people because the welfare of the citizens is often neglected in practice,” he wrote.

On the political development in Rivers State Obi lamented that the focus needs to shift to how the people can benefit and not just the interest of a few politically exposed persons.

He emphasized that the focus must be on how to end the crisis.

“Looking at the ongoing crisis in Rivers State, we see yet another glaring example of how our democracy and governmence is not serving it’s purpose, the welfare of the people of River State. The disagreement is not about improving the measurable indices of development: education, healthcare, or lifting people out of poverty but rather for reasons that do not in any way benefit the people of Rivers State and Nigeria in general.

“I fully understand the impact of what is happening in Rivers State. The real losers are the people—their welfare and the future of the society their children will live in.

“My respectful appeal to all those involved is to reconsider their positions and reflect on the grace God has bestowed upon them as leaders. They must think about the suffering people of Rivers State and work towards a better future for their children.

“My commitment remains to continuously remember them in earnest prayers and to advocate for their well-being. I also appeal to well-meaning Nigerians and the Federal Government, in the spirit of true democracy and good governance, to use their offices to restore normalcy and bring an end to this crisis.

“A new Nigeria is POssible! -PO,” he wrote.

Naija News reports that in a fresh twist to the unfolding political drama in Rivers State, the House of Assembly on Monday, served a notice of gross misconduct on Governor Siminalayi Fubara and his deputy.