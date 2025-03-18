I Am Sorry If You Feel Offended By What I Said – Corps Member Apologises For Outburst

A Lagos-based National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) member, Ushie Uguamaye also known as Raye, who went viral for criticising President Bola Tinubu’s administration has apologised for “talking down” on Lagos.

Speaking via Instagram on Monday, the Corps member acknowledged that her words may have offended Lagos residents and expressed regret over her choice of language.

She clarified that her intention was not to insult those who call Lagos home but to share her honest observation as a visitor.

She explained that the controversial remark was part of a broader initiative, a 30-day rant challenge aimed at spotlighting pressing issues in Nigeria.

She wrote, “I want to first of all state that I am sorry to the people who were born and raised in Lagos State if you feel offended by what I said. I am sorry.

“But as a visitor here, I could tell there was a difference in the atmosphere and quality of air here. If the way that I put it triggered your emotions and the love for your birth state, I am sorry. I didn’t mean to talk down on your birth state.”

She went on to explain that her initial plan was to post 20 videos addressing various societal concerns, hoping to spark dialogue by the 20th day.

However, the first video gained traction almost immediately, resonating with many Nigerians who shared her frustrations.

“When I started the 30-day rant challenge, I said I just wanted to be heard. I believed that if I got to DAY-20 people would begin to hear me and join me to speak to the government.

“My target was to make at least 20 videos complaining until I was heard. Lucky for me, I didn’t even have to get to DAY 2 because a lot of us were actually angry, and Day 1 of the challenge was enough for people to join me.

“I want better for myself. (And I hope you do too). The complaints I made are valid regardless of whatever ‘lifestyle’ you think I am living.

“I work 45+ hours a week and I should be able to afford hanging out with my friends every weekend. However, I can’t. But how many of us can actually afford to hang out with our friends? How many can afford that in reality? You spend all week working and can’t even feel alive during the weekends,” she stated.

She urged Nigerians to continue demanding better living conditions rather than getting distracted by fleeting controversies.

“I encourage all of us to ask for what we believe we deserve. I know distractions will take us again, very soon. But if we stay committed to asking for better we will get better,” she added.