House Of Reps Meets Tinubu, Donates ₦705 Million To Humanitarian Efforts

On Monday, the House of Representatives’s leadership joined President Bola Tinubu to break their fast at Aso Rock, pledging their unwavering support to the President and donating ₦705 million, half of their salaries, towards the government’s humanitarian initiatives.

During the Iftar, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, expressed gratitude to President Tinubu for the invitation and the consistent respect and concern shown to the legislative body.

“As we all know, the month of Ramadan entails many things, one of them is reflection; where were you before, where are you now, and where do you want to be? I believe Nigeria more than ever before needs this type of reflection,” said Abbas.

Naija News reports that he also urged both Christians and Muslims to dedicate this period to prayer for the nation, highlighting that the country has achieved significant milestones under the Tinubu administration in just two years. Abbas emphasized the importance of praying for the economy, security, leadership, and citizens.

Earlier, Vice President Kashim Shettima spoke on the importance of unity and national development, calling on National Assembly leaders to place the country’s progress above political divides and partisan interests.

In a statement issued by Senior Special Assistant to the VP on Media and Communication, Stanley Nkwocha, Shettima urged the lawmakers to embrace their roles with humility and work together towards the progress of the nation.

“This sacred month of reflection and renewal reminds us to choose stability over strife, collaboration over conflict, and dialogue over discord.

“In the end, history will not judge us by the number of personal battles we fought against one another, but by the bridges we were able to build together,” Shettima said.

Shettima reflected on the significance of Ramadan, coinciding with the Lenten season, and called for deep introspection and commitment to Nigeria’s unity.

“What binds us as a nation is far greater than what divides us,” Shettima added.

He commended President Tinubu for his visionary leadership and inclusiveness, saying, “In President Bola Tinubu, you have not just a leader you can trust, but a leader who trusts you.”

The Vice President assured Nigerians that the government’s economic policies were already yielding positive results, emphasizing that Nigeria’s economy has turned the corner.

“We are now on the path to sustained economic growth, and with perseverance, we will create a Nigeria where every citizen can thrive,” Shettima said.

He also lauded Speaker Tajudeen Abbas and the leadership of the House of Representatives for fostering harmony and collaboration within the legislature.

“There can be no development without peace, and there can be no peace without development. The unity within the House is a testament to our collective resolve to move Nigeria forward,” he added.

Shettima called on the leadership to govern with empathy, fairness, and justice, underscoring that leadership is a sacred trust given by the people.

“Leadership is not about personal gain; it is about service. It is a burden vested in us by God, tested by history, and measured by the impact we leave behind,” he concluded.