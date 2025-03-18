GIP Will Boost Food Production – Abdullahi

The Minister of State for Agriculture and Food Security, Aliyu Abdullahi, has said the $1.1 billion Green Impact Project (GIP) signed by the federal government with Brazil would boost food production in the country.

Naija News reports that Senator Abdullahi said the project would empower small-scale farmers and foster growth of the country’s economy.

The MoU for the $1.1 billion GIP phase 1 was signed in 2018, while the $4.3 billion phase 2 of the project and the $2.5 billion JBS were signed in Brazil during President Bola Tinubu’s visit to the country last year.

He stated this on Monday during the signing of the commercial phase of the GIP 1 at Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The Minister described the commercial phase of the $1.1 billion Green Imperative Project (GIP) as a transformative initiative set to redefine Nigeria’s agricultural landscape and strengthen our food security.

“This milestone, achieved after six years of collaboration with Brazil, aligns with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu vision to revolutionize agriculture and unlock the full potential of the private sector.

“As the largest agricultural initiative the GIP will empower small-scale farmers, enhance food production, and integrate them into dynamic value chains, fostering sustainable economic growth.

“Despite starting seven years behind schedule, this marks a bold step forward. With 2025 poised as a landmark year for food security, we are committed to driving progress, attracting investment, and ensuring a prosperous future for Nigeria’s agricultural sector,” he said.