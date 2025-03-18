Fubara’s Suspension: What You Should Know About Ekwe Ibas, Who Tinubu Appointed To Take Charge Of Rivers

Vice Admiral, Ibokette Ekwe Ibas (Rtd) has been appointed Administrator to take charge of the affairs of Rivers State following the declaration of a State of Emergency in the state.

Naija News reports that President Bola Tinubu declared a State of Emergency in reaction to the political crisis that has engulfed Rivers State.

President made the declaration in a nationwide broadcast on Tuesday.

“The state has been at a standstill since the crisis started,” Tinubu said.

The President stated that he made personal interventions to resolve the crisis in the state, but his efforts have been ignored.

The Administrator will not make any new laws but is free to formulate regulations as necessary to do his job, but such regulations will need to be considered and approved by the Federal Executive Council and promulgated by the President of the state.

Below are things you should know about Ekwa Iba.

1. Ibas began his early education at Nko Primary School before completing it at Big Qua Primary School, Calabar, in 1971. He proceeded to Hope Waddell Training Institute (1972-1976) and later attended the School of Basic Studies, Ogoja (1977-1979).

2. Ibas’ naval journey commenced at the Nigerian Defence Academy on June 20, 1979, as part of the 26th Regular Course, leading to his commission as a sub-lieutenant on January 1, 1983.

3. Vice Admiral, Ibok-Ete Ibas has held numerous key positions in the Nigerian Navy. As a midshipman, he served aboard NNS Ruwan Yaro, NNS Obuma, and NNS Aradu.

4. After Ibas’ commissioning as a sub-lieutenant, he was a watchkeeping officer on NNS Ayam and NNS Ekpe. Between 1993 and 1996, he became the executive officer of NNS Siri, NNS Ekun, and NNS Ambe.

5. He later commanded the Nigerian Navy Underwater Warfare School (1997–1998) and Forward Operating Base Ibaka (1998–2000). Excelling in the Senior Staff Course, he was appointed as a directing staff at the Armed Forces Command and Staff College, Jaji (2000–2002) and later served as Director of maritime Warfare (2009–2010) and Deputy Commandant (2014).

6. Ibas was the naval provost marshal (2003–2004) and principal staff officer to the Chief of Naval Staff (2004–2005). He served as command operations officer, Western Naval Command (2006) and commander of the Naval Air Base, Ojo (2006–2009). He later became chief staff officer, Naval Training Command (2010–2011), chief of administration, Naval Headquarters (2011–2012), and Navy Secretary (2012–2013).

7. He commanded the Western Naval Command (2013–2014) before being appointed chief of logistics (2014) and GMD/CEO of Nigerian Navy Holdings (2014). On 13 July 2015, he became the 22nd Chief of Naval Staff.

8. Upon retirement from active naval service, Ibas transitioned into diplomacy, serving as Nigeria’s Ambassador to Ghana from 2021. His appointment underscored his vast experience in security, strategic relations, and international diplomacy

9. He served as the 22nd Chief of Naval Staff of the Nigerian Navy from July 2015 until his retirement in January 2021.

10. Vice Admiral Ibas is married to Barrister Theresa Ibas, blessed with children. Beyond his professional engagements, he enjoys reading, watching documentaries, and playing golf.