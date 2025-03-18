‘Fubara Does Not Listen’ – APC Chieftain Advises Governor On Simple Ways To End Rivers Crisis

All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain, Ayekooto Akindele, has advised the Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, that resolving the lingering crisis in the state is very simple.

Naija News reports that Akindele made this known after Fubara claimed that the House of Assembly members are frustrating his efforts to implement the Supreme Court judgement, but the lawmakers have denied the claims, describing it as untrue.

In a post on his official Facebook page on Tuesday, March 18, 2023, Ayekooto urged the governor to fully implement the recent judgement of the Supreme Court.

According to him, the governor should sack his commissioners and cancel preparation for the Local Government election until his face-off with members of the state House of Assembly is resolved.

He said, “Fubara no dey hear word. This Rivers matter is very simple. Obey the Supreme Court judgment fully.

“That is, sack those illegal commissioners, cancel LG election preparation until you and HoA settle your differences like men. Then agree on a date to represent your budget. THAT’S ALL”.

Meanwhile, tension and apprehension have gripped Rivers State following the initiation of impeachment proceedings against Governor Siminalayi Fubara and Deputy Governor Prof. Ngozi Odu by the state House of Assembly.

The Assembly, led by Speaker Martin Amaewhule, who is loyal to former Governor Nyesom Wike, served Fubara and Odu with a notice of alleged gross misconduct on Monday, marking the start of an impending impeachment process. This move follows a letter dated March 14, 2025, signed by 26 members of the Assembly, accusing the governor and deputy governor of serious misconduct.

Amaewhule sent two separate letters, signed on March 17, 2025, to both the governor and his deputy, notifying them of the alleged misconduct. The announcement has escalated political tensions in the state, as Ijaw groups have warned of potential unrest in the region should Fubara be impeached.