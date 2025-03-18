Fubara: APC Factions Divided Over Impeachment Move As Tompolo’s Tantita Vows Pipeline Protection

Tension and apprehension have gripped Rivers State following the initiation of impeachment proceedings against Governor Siminalayi Fubara and Deputy Governor Prof. Ngozi Odu by the state House of Assembly.

The Assembly, led by Speaker Martin Amaewhule, who is loyal to former Governor Nyesom Wike, served Fubara and Odu with a notice of alleged gross misconduct on Monday, marking the start of an impending impeachment process. This move follows a letter dated March 14, 2025, signed by 26 members of the Assembly, accusing the governor and deputy governor of serious misconduct.

Amaewhule sent two separate letters, signed on March 17, 2025, to both the governor and his deputy, notifying them of the alleged misconduct. The announcement has escalated political tensions in the state, as Ijaw groups have warned of potential unrest in the region should Fubara be impeached.

Political Tensions and APC Divisions

Governor Fubara’s attempt to present the state budget last week, following a Supreme Court ruling legitimizing the Amaewhule-led Assembly, was met with resistance from the lawmakers. The 26 members stated that their action is in compliance with Section 188 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) and other relevant laws.

The two factions of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state have also been divided over the impeachment notice. The Tony Okocha-led faction supports the rule of law, emphasizing that both the governor and the Assembly must act within the boundaries of the constitution. Okocha’s Publicity Secretary, Chibike Ikenga, stated, “Our position is that the rule of law and due process must be followed in the administration of the state.”

Meanwhile, the Emeka Beke-led faction, loyal to former Minister of Transport, Rotimi Amaechi, criticized the Assembly’s actions, accusing them of blackmail. Chizi Enyi, Beke’s Chief of Staff, questioned the Assembly’s legitimacy, claiming they had not sat since their indefinite adjournment.

He accused the lawmakers of issuing the impeachment notice without following the proper procedures, stating, “The notice the House of Assembly led by Martin Amaewhule sent to the Governor of Rivers State is what Rivers people consider blackmail.”

Enyi further urged the governor to remain resolute, calling on him to refuse to recognize an Assembly that does not convene in an appropriate location.

In a separate development, Government Tompolo’s Tantita Security Services Nigeria Limited has reaffirmed its commitment to safeguarding oil pipelines in the Niger Delta region, despite increasing political tensions.

The security outfit, contracted by the federal government, has vowed to continue its surveillance operations. Dr. Paul Bebenimibo, the Head of Media for Tantita, emphasized that any attempts to disrupt operations would be treated as criminal.

He said, “We are in a contractual agreement with the Federal Government to protect oil and gas facilities in the Niger Delta region, and this is what we are doing.”

Tompolo’s group, which has been instrumental in curbing pipeline vandalism, assured the government and the public that it would not tolerate any interference with its mandate.

“If anybody [attempts to trespass], we would surely treat that case as a criminal case,” Bebenimibo added.