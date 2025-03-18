Calling Tinubu A Terrible President Is Admirably Bold – Ezekwesili Praises Raye

The former Minister of Education, Oby Ezekwesili, has shown her support for the Lagos-based National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) member, Ushie Uguamaye, popularly called Raye.

Naija News reports that Raye has being on the news following a viral video clip complaining about the economic hardship in the country.

The young lady was seen in the video vehemently condemning the worsening economic crisis in the country.

She described President Tinubu as a “terrible leader” who lacks the capacity to lead the nation.

She was subsequently summoned by NYSC officials for questioning over her outburst.

Wading into the controversy, Ezekwesili, in a post on her X handle, noted that the “terrible” comment from the corps member was “awarded to President Tinubu on behalf of all sensible Nigerians who are managing severe hardship in the country.”

According to the former minister, the corps member “articulated her feedback in a manner to achieve maximum and effective delivery of the message to @NGRPresident, who runs the @nigeriagov and thus has a duty to her well-being.

“After reeling out her many pieces of evidence, she said to @officialABAT: ‘You are such a terrible President.’ That is admirably bold, I must say.

“Truly and remarkably bold. To demand accountability from public leaders is both a constitutional right and duty of every citizen. Raye has just taught all citizens of Nigeria ‘Democracy 101.’ We all better learn.”