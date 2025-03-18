‘Bringing Atiku, Peter Obi Together Is Difficult, Will Pose Significant Challenge To Coalition’

Former Director-General of the Labour Party Presidential Campaign Council, Akin Oshuntokun, has raised concerns about the feasibility of a strong opposition coalition against President Bola Ahmed Tinubu ahead of the 2027 presidential election.

Speaking on Arise Television on Monday, Oshuntokun pointed out the difficulties posed by the presidential ambitions of key opposition figures, particularly Peter Obi and Atiku Abubakar.

He noted that both politicians, who contested the 2023 election, are likely to run for the presidency again in 2027, creating a significant challenge in uniting opposition forces.

Oshuntokun explained that Obi enjoys strong backing from the youth and the Obidient movement, while Atiku has the support of the Northern political establishment.

He warned that unless one of them steps down or shifts their political goals, a repeat of the 2023 scenario—where opposition forces were divided—could occur.

To overcome this, Oshuntokun suggested that Obi might need to reconsider his presidential ambition and instead focus on building a broader political movement.

He added, “Obi is in a difficult position. There will be pressure on him to run as a vice-presidential candidate alongside a Northern politician. However, the Obidient Movement strongly opposes this idea, as they see him as their chosen leader.”

He acknowledged calls for a new candidate to lead the coalition but highlighted the challenges in uniting the opposition forces.

“If I were him, I would prioritize building a strong political movement rather than insisting on a presidential bid,” he said. Oshuntokun also noted that if Obi chooses to run independently again, he may struggle to replicate the momentum of the 2023 election.

Oshuntokun also emphasized the importance of Northern discontent for any viable opposition coalition to succeed. He argued, “If there is any hope of unseating the APC, the core opposition must come from the North, as discontent in that region would significantly weaken Tinubu’s chances.”

He warned that opposition figures would need to demonstrate a willingness to set aside personal ambitions for the common goal of removing the ruling party from power.

Meanwhile, Shola Agboola, a chieftain of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in Ondo State, expressed skepticism about the viability of the proposed coalition, citing division within the SDP.

Agboola claimed the party is divided into two factions, with one faction led by Simon Adesina and the other by Alhaji Shehu Musa Gabam, who he described as heading an illegitimate National Working Committee.

Agboola criticized the internal power struggle and questioned the sincerity of political figures seeking to join the SDP. He stated, “I am not impressed by any of the so-called political juggernauts as long as they lack sincerity of purpose.”

However, the SDP National Secretary, Olu Agunloye, denied any leadership crisis within the party.

He emphasized that the influx of new political figures into the party is a positive development.

Agunloye welcomed the addition of high-profile politicians, stating, “There is no leadership crisis in our great party, the Social Democratic Party under the leadership of Alhaji Shehu Gabam.”

Agunloye also dismissed claims that El-Rufai was behind any efforts to destabilize the party, adding that El-Rufai only joined the SDP on March 10, 2025.