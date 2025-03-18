BREAKING: Two In Police Net As Security Operatives Confirm Pipeline Explosion In Rivers

The Rivers State Police Command has confirmed a fire incident on the Trans-Niger Delta Pipeline operated by Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC) and assured residents that the situation is under control.

The fire, which occurred on Monday night, was quickly reported by a surveillance team during a routine patrol in the area. The police promptly alerted SPDC management, which implemented safety protocols, including shutting down the affected pipeline.

Superintendent of Police Grace Iringe-Koko, the Police Public Relations Officer, assured the public in a statement on Tuesday that there is no further threat to residents or the environment.

However, she did not specify whether the fire was caused by an explosion, a spill, or if it was the result of sabotage by a militant group.

Iringe-Koko also disclosed that two individuals had been arrested for questioning in connection with the incident. The police have initiated an investigation to determine the cause of the fire and to uncover any potential criminal activity.

“The Rivers State Police Command wishes to inform the general public that a fire incident occurred at the Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC) operated Trans Niger Delta Pipeline, located at the border of Kpor and Bodo communities,” she stated.

“The Command remains committed to ensuring that perpetrators of criminal activities are identified and brought to justice.”

Iringe-Koko further urged residents to remain calm and vigilant, emphasizing the police’s dedication to maintaining security and protecting lives and property in the state.