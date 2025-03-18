Breaking: Tinubu Accuses Fubara Of Demolishing Rivers Assembly Complex

President Bola Tinubu on Tuesday, in his nationwide address, condemned the Governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara, for demolishing the Rivers State House of Assembly.

Naija News recalls that amid a growing political crisis in Rivers State, the state House of Assembly complex was demolished due to the power struggle between Governor Fubara and the state legislature.

The demolition of the Assembly complex occurred during an escalating effort to impeach the governor, following mounting political tensions that have gripped the state in recent months.

The conflict began with the state legislature, under the leadership of Speaker Martin Amaewhule, making a move to impeach governor.

President Tinubu, in his statement, noted that the Governor, whom he claimed was responsible for the demolition, should have built back the Assembly complex.

The President, in his address, said, “it is public knowledge that the Governor of Rivers State for unjustifiable reasons, demolished the House of Assembly of the state as far back as 13th December 2023 and has, up until now, fourteen (14) months after, not rebuilt same.

“I have made personal interventions between the contending parties for a peaceful resolution of the crisis, but my efforts have been largely ignored by the parties to the crisis. I am also aware that many well-meaning Nigerians, Leaders of thought and Patriotic groups have also intervened at various times with the best of intentions to resolve the matter, but all their efforts were also to no avail. Still, I thank them.”