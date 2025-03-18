BREAKING: Rivers Govt Speaks As Tinubu Declares State of Emergency

The Rivers State Government has reacted to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s declaration of state of emergency in the state on Tuesday.

Naija News reported earlier that in a nationwide address today, President Tinubu announced the suspension of Rivers State Governor Siminialayi Fubara, his Deputy Prof. Ngozi Nma Odu, and the members of the State House of Assembly.

The Nigerian leader also declared state of emergency as the crisis in Rivers lingers despite series of attempt to resolve the political differences in the state.

Upon being reached for a statement following the president’s declaration, the State Commissioner for Information and Communications, Joseph Johnson, expressed that it would be unwise for the government to form a stance at this early stage.

He indicated that it is premature to comment on the presidential announcement.

“The president has made a declaration and what do you think we can say. I think it is too hasty to make any comment about it,” Johnson told Vanguard.

Naija News reports that President Tinubu have nominated Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas (rtd) as Administrator to take charge of the affairs of the state for the period.