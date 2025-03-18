Breaking: PDP Holds Emergency Meeting Over Revocation Of National Secretariat Land By Wike

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is currently in a critical meeting following the revocation order on its permanent headquarters located in the Central Business Area of Abuja.

Naija News reports that the revocation was carried out by Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, who issued a notice stating that the PDP failed to pay the annual ground rent for the property.

The order was confirmed in a letter dated March 13, 2025, with the title, “Notice of Right of Occupancy with File No: MISC 81346 in respect of Plot No: 243 within Central Area District, Abuja.”

Signed by the Director of Land Administration (FTC), Chijioke Nwankwoeze, the letter confirmed that the PDP had failed to pay ground rent from January 1, 2006, to January 1, 2025, which led to the revocation of their right of occupancy over the property.

In response to the revocation, PDP’s National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, condemned the move as part of the government’s “drive towards totalitarianism” aimed at suppressing opposition.

Ologunagba argued that the action is not only an attack on the PDP’s headquarters but also a direct threat to the country’s democracy.

He further emphasized, “The attempt by the All Progressives Congress (APC) government to revoke the Right of Occupancy of the National Secretariat of the PDP is highly condemnable. It is aimed at stifling opposition in this country and is, without a doubt, a drive towards totalitarianism. This is a threat to democracy.”

The NWC of the PDP is expected to respond more formally to the revocation soon. Ologunagba revealed that the order extends to both the temporary and permanent offices of the PDP, including the new building under construction and the party’s current headquarters, Wadata Plaza, which has been occupied for nearly two decades.

He added, “Both properties have been affected by this action; it is an attempt to stifle opposition, and we find this utterly despicable.”