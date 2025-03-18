Breaking: National Assembly Confirms Involvement In Declaration Of State Of Emergency In Rivers State

The spokesperson of the House of Representatives, Akin Rotimi, has clarified that the National Assembly was fully consulted by President Bola Tinubu regarding his declaration on the political crisis in Rivers State.

In a statement released on Tuesday in Abuja, Rotimi emphasized that the leadership of both chambers of the National Assembly was engaged in discussions with the president before the state of emergency was declared in the state.

Rotimi explained that key members of the National Assembly, including the President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio; the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Abbas Tajudeen; the Deputy Speaker, Benjamin Kalu; Senate Leader, Senator Michael Bamidele; and House Leader, Rep. Prof. Julius Ihonvbere, were all part of the meetings with President Tinubu and the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu.

He said, “In response to multiple inquiries, I can confirm that the National Assembly was duly consulted by His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, in reaching this decision.

“The leadership of the National Assembly including the President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Abbas Tajudeen, the Deputy Speaker, Hon. Benjamin Okezie Kalu, the Senate Leader, Senator Michael Opeyemi Bamidele, and the House Leader, Rep. Prof. Julius Ihonvbere, met with the President and the National Security Adviser, Malam Nuhu Ribadu, ahead of the broadcast.

“Also in attendance were key security officials, including the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, the Director-General of the State Security Service (SSS), Adeola Ajayi, and the Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Mohammed Mohammed.

“During this meeting, they were fully briefed on Mr. President’s intentions, and all present unanimously expressed their support.

“Furthermore, Mr. President’s formal letter, informing the House of Representatives of his decision and seeking approval in line with Section 305 of the Constitution, has been transmitted and will be read during plenary tomorrow, Wednesday, March 19, 2025, and further legislative action debated and decided.”