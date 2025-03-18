Bloggers, Facebook, TikTok May Soon Require Physical Offices In Nigeria As Senate Bill Advances

The Nigerian Senate has moved forward with a bill aimed at amending the Nigeria Data Protection Act, 2023, to mandate that social media platforms set up physical offices within the country.

The proposed legislation, titled “A Bill for an Act to Amend the Nigeria Data Protection Act, 2023, to Mandate the Establishment of Physical Offices within the Territorial Boundaries of the Federal Republic of Nigeria by Social Media Platforms, and for Related Matters, 2025 (SB. 650),” was introduced by Senator Ned Nwoko (Delta North).

While presenting the bill, Senator Nwoko emphasised Nigeria’s substantial digital footprint, noting that, as Africa’s most populous nation with over 220 million citizens, the country ranks first on the continent and second globally in social media usage.

Citing a ‘Global Web Index’ report referenced by ‘Business Insider Africa’, he stated that Nigerians spend an average of three hours and 46 minutes daily online.

Despite this high level of engagement, he pointed out that major social media corporations, including Facebook, 𝕏, Instagram, WhatsApp, YouTube, TikTok, and Snapchat, do not maintain physical offices in Nigeria, unlike in other countries.

Senator Nwoko highlighted several concerns arising from the absence of local offices, such as inadequate representation, economic drawbacks, and difficulties in enforcing legal and data protection regulations.

New Regulations for Bloggers

Beyond social media platforms, the bill also introduces new requirements for bloggers operating in Nigeria.

It mandates that all bloggers must:

– Establish a verifiable office in any of the capital cities across the country.

– Maintain proper employee records.

– Be affiliated with a recognised national association of bloggers, headquartered in Abuja.

According to Senator Nwoko, these measures are designed to enhance accountability, transparency, and professionalism in Nigeria’s digital media space, aligning it with standards observed in traditional media organisations.

He clarified that the bill does not intend to target social media platforms unfairly but rather seeks equity and recognition for Nigeria’s role as a major player in digital engagement.

Senate President’s Perspective

Senate President Godswill Akpabio acknowledged the importance of social media platforms having local offices but cautioned that regulating bloggers requires careful deliberation.

He stated: “It’s good to have an address, but bloggers are slightly different. I think the best thing is for the bill to go for a second reading and subsequently public hearing for much more streamlined clarity.”

Emphasising that the legislation should not be mistaken for an attempt to suppress social media, he explained that it aims to establish a structure for appropriate taxation and record-keeping for digital platforms operating in Nigeria.

Senator Akpabio further noted: “I was looking to see if it intends to gag bloggers, but I haven’t seen that so we wait for it to get to the stage of public hearing.”

The bill has been forwarded to the Senate Committee on ICT and Cybersecurity, which is expected to present its report within two months.