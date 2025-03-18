Black Market Dollar (USD) To Naira (NGN) Exchange Rate Today 18th March 2025

What is the Dollar to Naira Exchange rate at the black market also known as the parallel market (Aboki fx)?

See the black market Dollar to Naira exchange rate for 17th March, below. You can swap your dollar for Naira at these rates.

The exchange rate for a dollar to naira at Lagos Parallel Market (Black Market) players buy a dollar for ₦1575 and sell at ₦1585 on Monday 17th March, 2025, according to sources at Bureau De Change (BDC).

Please note that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) does not recognize the parallel market (black market), as it has directed individuals who want to engage in Forex to approach their respective banks.

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN) Black Market Exchange Rate Today Buying Rate ₦1575 Selling Rate ₦1585

Dollar to Naira CBN Rate Today

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN) CBN Rate Today Highest Rate ₦1552 Lowest Rate ₦1512

Please note that the rates you buy or sell forex may be different from what is captured in this article because prices vary.

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has declared the suspension of Centurion Registrars Limited, along with its directors and associated individuals, from participating in the capital market.

This suspension was detailed in a statement titled “Additional Enforcement Measures on Erring Capital Market Operators.”

Naija News understands that this measure is part of the commission’s comprehensive initiative in 2025 aimed at addressing the activities of capital market operators considered to be operating unlawfully.

The SEC advised, “All clients of Centurion Registrars should reach out to Africa Prudential Plc for assistance.”

Additionally, the SEC announced that it would disclose the names of Capital Market Operators who breach market regulations in its forthcoming “Name and Shame” journal.

The SEC emphasized that this decision underscores its strict stance against violations in the capital market and is in line with newly updated enforcement strategies.

“The publication will be in addition to the sanctions and penalties for the respective infractions prescribed in the ISA 2007 and the SEC rules and regulations,” the notice reads.