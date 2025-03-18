APC’s Character Is To Wreck Opposition, SDP Is A Factionalised Branch’ – Galadima

New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) chieftain, Buba Galadima, has asserted that the character of the All Progressives Congress (APC) is to destroy the opposition party.

Naija News reports that Galadima, while fielding questions on Arise Television’s Morning Show programme on Tuesday, described the Social Democratic Party (SDP) as a factionalized extension of the APC.

Galadima specifically questioned how many non-APC members have defected to the party.

Galadima’s statement comes amid the recent defection of former Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, from the ruling APC to the SDP.

Before his resignation, El-Rufai had become increasingly critical of the APC-led government under President Bola Tinubu.

He also cited a widening disconnect between his personal values and the party’s current direction as his reason for defecting.

The former Governor has urged notable politicians to join the SDP to defeat Tinubu in 2027.

However, Galadima insisted that the NNPP is a party of principle and will not enter into coalitions for their own sake.

He said: “The SDP is simply a factionalized branch of the APC. How many non-APC members have defected to the SDP?

“The APC’s character is to decimate the opposition. We must start opposing based on principles, even if it means standing alone. The NNPP is a party of principle and will not enter into coalitions for their own sake.”