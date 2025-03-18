Anti-Tinubu Plot Thickens As Kwankwaso, Adebayo Shittu Reject Coalition Approach

The All Progressives Congress (APC) and other opposition figures have sharply criticized ex-Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, and former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, for leading a proposed coalition against President Bola Tinubu ahead of the 2027 presidential election.

El-Rufai’s recent defection from the APC to the Social Democratic Party (SDP) and his calls for opposition figures such as Atiku, Labour Party’s Peter Obi, ex-Rivers Governor Rotimi Amaechi, ex-minister Rauf Aregbesola, and other opposition leaders to join him have fueled speculation that they are rallying for a formidable opposition to challenge Tinubu’s re-election.

In an interview with BBC Hausa, El-Rufai cited a misalignment between his values and the direction of the ruling party as the reason for his exit. He then urged opposition leaders to unite within his new party.

Atiku, who has consistently advocated for opposition unity, echoed similar sentiments about forming a coalition to unseat the ruling party in the next election.

Additionally, Obi and Governor Bala Mohammed of the PDP have discussed collaborating for a new leadership in 2027.

Prominent figures believed to be part of the anti-Tinubu coalition include the former National Chairman of APC, Abdullahi Adamu, ex-Attorney General Abubakar Malami, former Senate President Ahmed Lawan, and former governors such as Amaechi, Emeka Ihedioha, Liyel Imoke, Aminu Tambuwal, and Aregbesola.

According to The PUNCH, Amaechi declined to comment when asked about joining the SDP, while Aregbesola’s political group, the Omoluabi movement, confirmed it would announce its next political destination soon.

However, the APC has dismissed the coalition efforts, with the party’s Lagos chapter Chairman, Cornelius Ojelabi, insisting that Tinubu remains unstoppable due to his achievements.

“Tinubu is unstoppable. His achievement is there for all to see,” Ojelabi stated, downplaying the coalition’s potential to undermine the president’s re-election bid.

He also dismissed the coalition’s foundation as one driven by personal interests rather than principles.

Musa Mailafiya, the APC Zonal Publicity Secretary (North-West), expressed skepticism over the SDP’s capacity to form a viable coalition against the ruling party, criticizing El-Rufai for allegedly leading his supporters on a fruitless pursuit.

“El-Rufai is just making noise. He is seeking every means to bring down the APC, the same platform through which he became a two-term governor,” Mailafiya remarked.

Buba Galadima, a prominent figure in the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), also questioned the legality of the proposed coalition, calling it a scheme driven by personal vendettas.

Galadima labeled El-Rufai as a “placeholder” for Atiku, claiming that the latter would eventually take over the SDP.

He added that El-Rufai’s history of betrayal, including his past actions towards former leaders like Obasanjo, Buhari, and Tinubu, would prevent him from successfully leading the coalition.

He stated “I don’t think El-Rufai will succeed because he lacks a track record in public relations and doesn’t have the trust of the people, as he has wronged many. This will be the downfall of SDP itself.

“Additionally, El-Rufai is merely a placeholder for someone else who is expected to take over the party. He does not own it. We know exactly who the true owners are, and they too carry baggage from their past actions towards other politicians and governors. They won’t succeed with this approach. You can’t try to take over a government out of anger.’’

Speaking further, the NNPP chief noted, “El-Rufai cannot lead because no one trusts him. He has a history of betrayal and that will follow him.

‘’He has made many harmful statements and hurt countless people. He ditched Obasanjo, Buhari and now Tinubu. In fact, I don’t believe God will allow him to succeed.’’

Former Minister of Communication, Adebayo Shittu, also rejected the coalition, reaffirming his loyalty to the APC and expressing his intention to run for the APC governorship ticket in Oyo State.

Shittu, who admitted to being approached to join the SDP, stated, “I’m APC pure and simple and I’m aspiring to become APC governorship candidate in Oyo State.”

He further emphasized that the APC and President Tinubu’s “Renewed Hope Agenda” remain his focus, citing national projects such as the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway as evidence of Tinubu’s commitment to transforming Nigeria.

He told The PUNCH, “Of course, I have been approached with the offer to join the SDP. But as I earlier said, I am not part of those moving in and moving out of the party. Besides, I have no reason to want to dump the APC and the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu.

“Again, I am not part of the coalition they are talking about because it is not what we need now. Number two, Tinubu still has time to transform Nigeria into the country of our dreams.

‘’You can already see the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway and other infrastructural developments by this government. These are national projects we should be proud will bring relief to Nigerians, not a coalition.’’