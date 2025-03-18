Another Explosion Reported At Oil Facility In Rivers State

Unconfirmed reports have emerged of another explosion at an oil facility in the Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Area (ONELGA) of Rivers State, following a similar incident just hours earlier.

According to an anonymous source in the area who spoke with Vanguard, the explosion occurred on Tuesday morning at a Manifold Connecting federal line in the Okwawriwa area of ONELGA.

The source claimed that the local residents woke up to witness a raging fire at the facility, which is located at a considerable distance from nearby homes.

The facility, which handles petroleum products, serves as a key conduit for transporting oil from Seplat, Agip, and Shell through ONELGA and parts of Imo State, ultimately directing the products to Brass in Bayelsa State.

This explosion follows another incident less than 12 hours earlier, when the Trans-Niger Pipeline, operated by Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC), erupted into flames. This pipeline transports oil to the Bonny Terminal.

At the time of reporting, the cause of the fire at both locations has not been determined, and it remains unclear whether the explosions were a result of human activities.

In a statement regarding the earlier explosion at the Trans-Niger Pipeline in Gokana LGA, police confirmed they have opened an investigation into the matter.

Naija News reports that the police also mentioned that they had detained two individuals for interrogation in connection with the explosion.