Amidst Rivers Political Crisis, Akpabio Visits Wike [Photos]

Senate President Godswill Akpabio on Tuesday paid a visit to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, at his home.

Naija News reports that the visit is coming admist political crisis rocking Rivers State.

The visit was made known on social media by Wike’s Media Assistant, Lere Olayinka.

Naija News reported earlier that President Bola Tinubu declared a state of emergency in Rivers State on Tuesday, 18th March 2025.

The declaration came after months of escalating political unrest and a failure by the state’s leadership to resolve the crisis, including the continued suspension of the state’s legislative processes.

President Tinubu’s announcement came after a protracted political crisis that saw the Governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara, and his administration embroiled in constitutional violations, including the illegal dissolution of the state legislature and widespread unrest. The President noted that, despite numerous interventions from both within and outside the state, including the Supreme Court’s ruling in February 2025, there had been no resolution, and the situation had continued to deteriorate.

In February, the Supreme Court of Nigeria declared that there was no functional government in Rivers State due to the actions of Governor Fubara, who had “collapsed” the state legislature to govern without it. The court’s judgment stated that “a government cannot be said to exist without one of the three arms that make up the government of a state,” and that the Governor’s actions rendered the state’s leadership unconstitutional.

The court also ruled that 27 members of the Rivers State House of Assembly, who had allegedly defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC), were still valid members and must be allowed to resume their legislative duties. However, despite the ruling, there has been no action taken by the state leadership to comply with the judgment, especially regarding the passage of the state’s 2025 budget.